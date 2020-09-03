ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Everything Investors Need To Know

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.13 and move down -35.69%, while SERV stocks collected 7.91% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that ServiceMaster Global Holdings to Sell ServiceMaster Brands Franchise Business to Roark Capital for $1.553 Billion

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth an Investment?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 141.85 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SERV Market Performance

SERV stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.90% and a quarterly performance of 27.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for SERV stocks with the simple moving average of 23.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SERV shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for SERV socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SERV stock at the price of $35, previously predicting the value of $43. The rating they have provided for SERV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 2, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Buy” rating to SERV stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 22, 2019.

SERV Stocks 11.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SERV went up by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.10% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.58. In addition, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. saw 10.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SERV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV), starting from Rutherford Gregory, who bought 4,100 shares at the price of $29.01 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,100 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., valued at $118,941 with the latest closing price.

Caplan Deborah H, the Director of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at the value of $33.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Caplan Deborah H is holding 3,747 shares at the value of $66,653 based on the most recent closing price.

SERV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.36 for the present operating margin and +43.28 for gross margin. The net margin for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. stands at +6.21. Total capital return value is set at 7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return holds the value 2.90%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV), the company’s capital structure generated 80.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.67 and long-term debt to capital is 76.57.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is 10.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.