Analyzing Future Direction of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Next Earning Report on 10/28/2020

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.85 and move down -291.43%, while OXY stocks collected -7.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Worth an Investment?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) The 36 Months beta value for OXY stocks is at 1.89, while 3 of the analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 18 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.15 which is $3.38 above current price. OXY currently has a short float of 4.80% and public float of 927.61M with average trading volume of 31.19M shares.

OXY Market Performance

OXY stocks went down by -7.62% for the week, with the monthly drop of -18.16% and a quarterly performance of -19.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.61% for OXY stocks with the simple moving average of -49.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OXY shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for OXY socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to OXY stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 13, 2020.

OXY Stocks -22.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Occidental Petroleum Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -74.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -37.32% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OXY went down by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -66.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.12. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -69.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OXY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), starting from KLESSE WILLIAM R, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $13.43 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 168,092 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $134,300 with the latest closing price.

Brown Oscar K, the Former Senior Vice President of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, sold 11,839 shares at the value of $23.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Brown Oscar K is holding 35,000 shares at the value of $283,781 based on the most recent closing price.

OXY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.98 for the present operating margin and +22.10 for gross margin. The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at -3.49. Total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.24. Equity return holds the value -59.80%, with -12.10% for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 116.88 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.89. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.97 and long-term debt to capital is 160.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.26 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 3.27 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.