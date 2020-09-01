Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (AMEX:SYN) went up by 4.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.75 and move down -17.19%, while SYN stocks collected 34.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Synthetic Biologics Reports 2020 Second Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (AMEX:SYN) Worth an Investment?

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (AMEX: SYN) The 36 Months beta value for SYN stocks is at 1.95, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.38 which is -$0.64 below current price. SYN currently has a short float of 1.07% and public float of 19.30M with average trading volume of 603.48K shares.

SYN Market Performance

SYN stocks went up by 34.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.45% and a quarterly performance of 63.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.51% for SYN stocks with the simple moving average of 42.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (AMEX:SYN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYN stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for SYN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SYN socks in the upcoming period according to FBR & Co. is $6 based on the research report published on January 6, 2017.

FBR Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYN stock at the price of $9, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for SYN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 6, 2016.

FBR Capital gave “Outperform” rating to SYN stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 26, 2016.

SYN Stocks 17.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SYN went up by +34.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +49.32% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5610. In addition, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. saw 25.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SYN Stock Fundamentals

Based on Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.79.