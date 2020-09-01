Is Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.85 and move down -43.89%, while IRT stocks collected -0.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Independence Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Worth an Investment?

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.71 times of increase in earnings at the present.

IRT Market Performance

IRT stocks went down by -0.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.83% and a quarterly performance of 11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.18% for IRT stocks with the simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRT shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for IRT socks in the upcoming period according to CapitalOne is $13 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Buy” rating to IRT stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 10, 2020.

IRT Stocks 3.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.36% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IRT went down by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.07% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.72. In addition, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. saw -16.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IRT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT), starting from Ross Richard H, who sold 5,348 shares at the price of $9.60 back on May 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,495 shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $51,341 with the latest closing price.

Ross Richard H, the Director of Independence Realty Trust, Inc., sold 16,000 shares at the value of $9.66 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Ross Richard H is holding 12,843 shares at the value of $154,560 based on the most recent closing price.

IRT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.38 for the present operating margin and +31.39 for gross margin. The net margin for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +22.48. Total capital return value is set at 0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return holds the value 4.80%, with 1.70% for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 161.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 59.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.27 and long-term debt to capital is 159.90.