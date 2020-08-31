L Brands, Inc. (LB) Plans and Analysts Expectations

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.33 and move down -5.59%, while LB stocks collected -1.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Worth an Investment?

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) The 36 Months beta value for LB stocks is at 1.67, while 9 of the analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for L Brands, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 16 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $30.60 which is $0.73 above current price. LB currently has a short float of 7.37% and public float of 228.24M with average trading volume of 7.17M shares.

LB Market Performance

LB stocks went down by -1.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.90% and a quarterly performance of 79.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for LB stocks with the simple moving average of 63.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LB stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LB socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $40 based on the research report published on August 25, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LB stock at the price of $30, previously predicting the value of $23. The rating they have provided for LB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 21, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Sell” rating to LB stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 30, 2020.

LB Stocks 39.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, L Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +89.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LB went down by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +69.25% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.81. In addition, L Brands, Inc. saw 63.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L Brands, Inc. (LB), starting from Wexner Leslie H., who sold 3,000,000 shares at the price of $29.70 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of L Brands, Inc., valued at $89,100,000 with the latest closing price.

Sheehan Anne, the Director of L Brands, Inc., bought 685 shares at the value of $14.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Sheehan Anne is holding 685 shares at the value of $10,028 based on the most recent closing price.

LB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.49 for the present operating margin and +36.38 for gross margin. The net margin for L Brands, Inc. stands at -2.83. Total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.15. Equity return holds the value 26.40%, with -3.60% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for L Brands, Inc. is 38.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.