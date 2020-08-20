Search
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 09/04/2020

by Daisy Galbraith

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $118.58 and move down -9.64%, while CRWD stocks collected 9.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that CrowdStrike Store Continues Momentum With Diverse Applications That Bolster Unified Approach to Security Through the Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Worth an Investment?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) 16 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $113.86 which is $2.9 above current price. CRWD currently has a short float of 6.60% and public float of 145.91M with average trading volume of 6.53M shares.

CRWD Market Performance

CRWD stocks went up by 9.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.45% and a quarterly performance of 33.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.13% for CRWD stocks with the simple moving average of 51.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CRWD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CRWD socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWD stock at the price of $116. The rating they have provided for CRWD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

SunTrust gave “Buy” rating to CRWD stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 3, 2020.

CRWD Stocks 3.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.45%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD went up by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +122.99% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $106.12. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. saw 116.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CRWD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), starting from Sexton Joseph E., who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $101.24 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,265,541 with the latest closing price.

Kurtz George, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., sold 205,833 shares at the value of $98.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kurtz George is holding 0 shares at the value of $20,317,364 based on the most recent closing price.

CRWD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -30.34 for the present operating margin and +70.55 for gross margin. The net margin for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stands at -29.45. Total capital return value is set at -35.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.91. Equity return holds the value -18.40%, with -10.10% for asset returns.

