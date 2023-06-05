A Collaboration Agreement Boosts Momentus (MNTS) Stock By 13% Pre-Hours

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) saw a 13.66% surge in premarket trading, reaching $0.3652 per share. However, MNTS stock had previously dropped -1.59% to $0.3213 by the end of Friday’s session. The company attributed this surge to a collaboration agreement announced last Friday.

What Was The Purpose Of MNTS Entering The Collaboration?

Momentus (MNTS) recently forged a Memorandum of Understanding with Axient LLC, a prominent player in the U.S. space industry, encompassing civil, commercial, and national security sectors. The collaboration aims to combine their respective technologies and capabilities, serving customers across the spectrum from Low-Earth Orbit to Cislunar space.

Under this agreement, the two companies will collaborate on various space activities, including but not limited to launch services, space communication, space domain awareness, precision navigation and timing, and related technologies. Their focus will be on leveraging these capabilities within the realms of Low-Earth Orbit, Geostationary Transfer Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, and Cislunar domains.

Axient boasts a well-established reputation, particularly in defense and classified missions, having worked with esteemed organizations like the Defense Department, Air Force Research Labs, and NASA. One key area of exploration for Momentus will be how their Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle can facilitate the assembly, integration, and testing of payloads, including classified ones. Through this collaboration, Momentus envisions gaining a competitive edge and offering joint solutions to both government and commercial markets.

Axient will actively contribute to advancing the utilization of Momentus’ Vigoride platform. With their expertise in agile bus construction, additive technology, and spacecraft assembly, integration, and testing, Axient is well-positioned to deliver comprehensive commercial and government solutions across multiple domains.

This partnership between Momentus and Axient represents a significant step forward in harnessing the potential of space exploration and satellite technologies. By combining their resources and expertise, the companies aim to pave the way for innovative advancements in the field and cater to the evolving needs of government and commercial customers alike.

Momentus To Deliver Payload To Orbit

Momentus (MNTS) is set to launch the Lunasonde Technology Demonstration Payload into orbit. Lunasonde aims to enhance the discovery of subterranean resources like water and minerals. The payload, known as the Picacho CubeSat, serves as a technology showcase for Lunasonde’s sensors. It will analyze the power spectral density of low-frequency radio signals in the ionosphere, contributing valuable insights for the development of future satellites. Riding aboard the Vigoride-7 spacecraft, Picacho is scheduled to launch in October 2023 as part of the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission. With three Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicles currently deployed, Momentus has planned flights until the end of 2024.