Did Anything Boost ClearSign (CLIR) Stock in Extended Trading?

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) were up 7.29% at $0.751 at the last check in after-hours trading after the business got a sizable order.

What order did CLIR receive?

The 20-burner project for a California refinery, which was first announced on March 29, 2022, will now move on with its last phase, thanks to a concluding purchase order, according to a statement from ClearSign (CLIR). The remaining 16 burners, control system, and replacement components are all covered by the purchase order. This purchase order comes after the one for the four burners needed for the multi-burner test, other ancillary products, and other things announced on September 1, 2022.

The September 1st purchase order’s related work is now in the final testing and demonstration stage. During the scheduled maintenance closure in 2023 at the customer’s refinery location in California, the 20 burners will be put into two heaters. Due to the project’s continued advancement, CLIR was able to get the last installment of the substantial commercial purchase order.

The project’s timetable has already been shortened, and CLIR is happy to be able to accommodate its client’s demands. The best-in-class ultra-low NOx technology from CLIR will be installed at a renowned refinery in California, which is a target market for the company.

Additional Updates from CLIR

A ClearSign Core enclosed oxidizer was sold by CLIR to a hydrogen technology manufacturing company in Canada for installation in a pilot-scale hydrogen production facility. The Canadian client is working on a ground-breaking hydrogen manufacturing technique.

Gary DiElsi, a veteran in the energy sector, was most recently added to the Board of Directors by ClearSign (CLIR). Mr. DiElsi is an accomplished energy executive with more than 40 years of experience in a variety of fields, including startup businesses, smaller industrial organizations, huge multinational corporations, and turnaround and growth scenarios.