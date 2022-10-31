Top 5 Pre-Market Movers Stocks to Watch Today

Pre-Market Movers are usually helpful to investors and traders as they give a preview of future market movements. Trading pre-market movers can be done through electronic communication networks (ECNs) or alternative trading systems (ATSs). Limited liquidity and volume cause Pre-Market Movers to have wide bid-ask spreads. A few retail brokers offer pre-market movers, but they usually put limits on the kind of orders they can accept.

The following five premarket movers are worth paying attention to.

First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) shares were rising 15.93% to trade at $1.31 in pre-market at the last check. FWBI’s stock lost -0.88% to close Friday’s session at $1.13. The stock volume remained at 0.77 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.24 million shares within the past 50 days. FWBI shares have fallen by -98.51% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -5.83% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -73.13%, while over the past six months, it has shed -93.92%. Further, the company has a current market of $2.60 million and its outstanding shares stood at 2.31 million.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 23.04%, and 19.99% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.25, with the beta factor poised at 1.88. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Avinger

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has advanced 29.87% at $1.35 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Monday. The stock of AVGR lost -4.63% to complete the last trading session at $1.04. The price range of the company’s shares was between $1.00 and $1.1041. It traded 37713.0 shares, which was below its daily average of 85008.0 shares over 100 days. AVGR’s shares have dropped by -8.82% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -14.80% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.12.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu has reduced its position in Avinger Inc. (AVGR) to 70,590 shares, mirroring a recent drop by 0.00%. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu dumped 0.0 shares of Avinger Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $81179.0 at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fu isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, which sold off 0.0 shares to end up with 66,678 shares worth $76680.0. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fu cut their holdings by -0.64% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 0.34% position in Avinger Inc. thanks to 23921.0 shares amounting to $27509.0.

Mullen Automotive

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) were up 1.49% at $0.5251. MULN’s stock closed the last session at $0.52, decreasing -3.92% or -$0.02. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.4716 and $0.525 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 189.73 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 135.02 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 96.48 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -93.86%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 37.57%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -60.80%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -40.32%. The stock has returned -90.11% so far this year.

Michery David, CEO, and President, of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN), sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Sep 22. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.40 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $297,375. As of the close of the Sale, the CEO, and President now directly holds 15,843,789 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $8238770.28. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) shares have gained 17.13% at $0.75 in Monday’s premarket session. Tuniu Corporation’s stock subtracted -5.70% to finish the last trading session at $0.64. The stock recorded a trading volume of 69325.0 shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.15 million shares. The shares of Tuniu Corporation have advanced -3.31% in the last five days; however, they have lost -4.26% over the last month. The stock price has shed -27.89% over the last three months and has lost -52.92 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 2.28.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extension—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock is found to be 13.82% volatile for the week, while 8.66% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 123.70M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from the 20-day simple moving average is -10.10%, and its distance from the 50-day simple moving average is -11.92% while it has a distance of -25.78% from the 200-day simple moving average.

TrueCar

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is rising on the charts today, up 9.21% to trade at $1.66 at the last check in premarket trading. On Friday, shares in TrueCar Inc. rise 2.01% to close the day at $1.52. The volume of shares traded was 0.22 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 445.14K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $1.45 and $1.55. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -0.49. TRUE’s stock has gained 10.95% of its value in the previous five sessions and -2.56% over the past month but has lost -55.29% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $1.7286 is above the 200-day moving average of $2.8515. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 48.59.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Craig Hallum issued a stock update for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on February 23, 2022, in which the firm assigned a “Hold” rating. Northcoast on February 02, 2022, rated the stock at “Neutral,”. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 5 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it as a buy, while 0 say it is overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -46.90%, while it is -13.01% below and 5.01% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 0.22 million against a 3-month average of 445.14K.