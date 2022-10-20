Aftermarket Movers: Top 5 Hot Stocks in After-Hours Trading

Trading in aftermarket movers begins at 4 PM Eastern Time following regular trading hours. A company’s earnings results, for example, usually trigger aftermarket movers following an announcement triggering the market. As soon as news is released, trading volume spikes, but by 6 PM it usually subsides.

This article outlines 5 top picks for aftermarket movers to consider right now.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) shares were rising 24.69% to trade at $0.1096 in after-hours at the last check. COMS’s stock lost -26.38% to close Wednesday’s session at $0.09. The stock volume remained at 165.99 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 18.05 million shares within the past 50 days. COMS shares have fallen by -92.97% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 60.69% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -46.98%, while over the past six months, it has shed -84.36%. Further, the company has a current market of $9.81 million and its outstanding shares stood at 79.97 million.

SALIENT PARTNERS LP sold a fresh place in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS). The institutional investor sold 13.3 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 9/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, held on 9/30/2022, PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP LLC sold approximately 365.0 thousand shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. In a separate transaction which took place on 9/30/2022, the institutional investor, CARNEGIE CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMEN sold 387.6 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has advanced 21.48% at $1.64 in after-hours trading hours on the last check Wednesday. The stock of ENSV lost -2.17% to complete the last trading session at $1.35. The price range of the company’s shares was between $1.34 and $1.46. It traded 0.27 million shares, which was below its daily average of 0.47 million shares over 100 days. ENSV’s shares have dropped by 0.00% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -8.16% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 2.87.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Enservco Corporation (ENSV) a consensus price target of $4.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $5.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 66.25% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside toward the 12-month high will see the stock climb 73.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 55.0 of its current value.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG)

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Oblong Inc. (OBLG) were up 14.96% at $0.332. OBLG’s stock closed the last session at $0.29, decreasing -35.82% or -$0.16. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.2769 and $0.6451 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 10.64 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 1.79 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -85.27%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 58.94%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -46.02%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -7.52%. The stock has returned -71.96% so far this year.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 69.41%, and 47.11% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.10, with the beta factor poised at 2.17. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares have gained 16.71% at $64.88 in Wednesday’s after-hours session. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s stock added 0.42% to finish the last trading session at $55.59. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.24 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.62 million shares. The shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. have retreated 6.05% in the last five days; however, they have lost -0.38% over the last month. The stock price has surged 7.67% over the last three months and has gained 57.75 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.57.

Wedbush rated the Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock “a Neutral”. Wedbush’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding SMCI shares. According to Susquehanna, the stock is “Neutral,” at $55. Susquehanna published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, September 19, 2022. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is rising on the charts today, up 13.71% to trade at $0.54 at last check in after-hours trading. On Wednesday, shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited fell -5.02% to close the day at $0.47. The volume of shares traded was 92367.0, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 156.68K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.465 and $0.505. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -0.51. ASLN’s stock has lost -5.00% of its value in the previous five sessions and -33.11% over the past month but has lost -57.60% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.6942 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.6947. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 25.12.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index F has reduced its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) to 39,841 shares, mirroring a recent drop by 0.00%. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index F dumped 0.0 shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited common stock bringing its total worth to about $23865.0 at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index F isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets E, which sold off 0.0 shares to end up with 38,083 shares worth $22812.0. Alma Platinum IV – UBS Multi Stra cut their holdings by -100.00% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter.