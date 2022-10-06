What Caused The Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Stock To Rise On Thursday?

In the current market, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares have been up 24.42 percent to a price of $0.32 per share at the last check, following the announcement of a strategic agreement. REVB closed the previous session at $0.25 with a volume of 5.46 million shares.

Which agreement has REVB entered into?

A worldwide exclusive license agreement was announced today between Revelation Biosciences (REVB) and Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA (Vanderbilt) to develop, manufacture, and market phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), a general therapeutic agent that treats or prevents infection.

According to the license, it could be used to prevent or reduce infections resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance, and it could be used to treat these infections.

Based on the most recent data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 687,000 cases of acquired infections occurred in acute care settings in 2015, and approximately 72,000 patients died as a result.

There has been promising preclinical evidence that treatment with PHAD has the potential to significantly reduce the duration and severity of infections by augmenting the innate immune response, a type of trained immunity. Revelation has been granted a license to use US patent 11,389,460.

In addition to being delighted to receive this license from Vanderbilt University, Revelation Biosciences has been committed to improving the human condition through pathbreaking research and innovation.

Furthermore, REVB is extremely enthusiastic about moving forward with their REVTx-100 program under this new license by developing potentially lifesaving treatments for patients in need, which is in large part due to the work they have done in the field of trained immunity, which has led to this new license.

Revelation Biosciences anticipates that it will be able to rapidly bring this treatment to the clinic as a result of the extensive preclinical data it has already generated.

What will be the next step for REVB?

It is anticipated that Revelation Biosciences (REVB) and Vanderbilt University will continue to work together to file for more patents, which will give REVB the exclusive right to use these new technologies once they have been granted patent protection.