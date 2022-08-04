Home  »  Analyst Insight   »  5 Best Metaverse Companies to Watch...

5 Best Metaverse Companies to Watch

NFTs enable the concept of play-to-earn in the metaverse. NFTs can be used to build assets in video games that have real-world value for metaverse companies. Players can later cash out these NFTs for real money after earning them through gameplay. As an example, it might be possible for you to own your own unique gaming skin (without a centralized company controlling it).

As more people play the game, the NFT’s value will increase as they want to own a piece. Afterward, you will have a chance to earn more revenue if you decide to trade or sell your NFTs.

Initially, Neal Stephenson envisions a metaverse world built around NFTs. NFTs are expected to contribute to greater awareness and adoption of play-to-earn gaming, however, the metaverse can be used beyond gaming.

Here in this article, Stocks Telegraph has compiled a list of the top 5 metaverse companies, along with extensive research and statistics, to make your decision easier.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

The stock of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) gained 2.78% to complete the last trading session at $282.47. The price range of the company’s shares was between $276.61 and $283.50. It traded 23.47 million shares, which was below its daily average of 30.49 million shares over 100 days. MSFT’s shares have gained by 5.11% in the last five days, while they have added 7.46% in the last month. The company has a current dividend yield of 0.88%. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a price-to-book ratio of 12.67. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 42.93.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (HO bought a fresh place in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The institutional investor bought 862.0 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 5/31/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 5/31/2022, NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB bought approximately 774.4 thousand shares of Microsoft Corporation In a separate transaction which took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGE bought 765.6 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) stock closed last session at $218.44, increasing 1.05% or $2.26. Shares of the company fluctuated between $215.99 and $220.35 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 1.56 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 1.7 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -33.32%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 7.39%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -12.54%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 13.05%. The stock has returned -22.32% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on July 27, 2022, in which the firm was assigned an “Outperform” rating. BofA Securities on July 22, 2022, rated the stock at “a Neutral,”. 21 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 5 of the 21 rate it as a Hold; 13 see it as a buy, while 3 say it is overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -5.49%, while it is 15.88% above and 14.53% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.56 million against a 3-month average of 1.82M.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock added 1.98% to finish the last trading session at $188.93. The stock recorded a trading volume of 41.72 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 53.83 million shares. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation have retreated 6.20% in the last five days; however, they have gained 26.26% over the last month. The stock price has shed -3.62% over the last three months and has lost -4.65 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 61.47 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 15.66.

Currently, 0.30% of NVIDIA Corporation‘s shares are possessed by insiders, while 65.90% of shares are possessed by financial institutions. STEVENS MARK A, Director of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) sold 113,800 shares of the firm against a total value of $469055188.49 at the rate of 158.10 on Jun 14. STEVENS MARK A, Director of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) sold 113,850 shares of the firm against a total value of $17.99 million at the rate of 158.03 on Jun 13. Shoquist Debora, EVP, Operations of NVIDIA Corporation sold 23,644 shares of the firm against a total value of $4.45 million at the rate of 188.23 on Jun 08.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock gained 3.78% to close Wednesday’s session at $47.00. The stock volume remained 15.01 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 28.57 million shares within the past 50 days. RBLX shares have fallen by -39.35% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 12.04% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 41.99%, while over the past six months, it has shed -30.63%. Further, the company has a current market of $27.24 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 588.52 million.

The Net Income for the most recent full fiscal year, which ended in 2021, was $1.92 billion. This is compared to the prior year, where Net Income was $924.0 million. Meanwhile, this company’s Operating Cash Flow was $659.11 million for the year, compared to $524.34 million in 12-2020. Capital Expenditures for the year were reported -$93.27 million, compared to -$104.15 million, and Free Cash flow was $565.84 million compared to the prior year’s $420.19 million.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

On Wednesday, shares in Match Group Inc. (MTCH) fell -17.56% to close the day at $63.24. The volume of shares traded was 19.41 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 3.16 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $59.1541 and $64.88. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 0.90. MTCH’s stock has lost -12.12% of its value in the previous five sessions and -14.72% over the past month but has lost -52.18% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $73.79 is above the 200-day moving average of $105.24. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 38.65.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has a 20-day trading average of $70.68 and the current price is -65.25% off the 52-week high compared with -0.14% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $73.79, and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 6.28%, which decreases to 4.91% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 38.65 to suggest the stock is neutral.

