5 Best Gaming Stocks To Look at in 2022

In addition to being a form of entertainment and leisure, online gaming is gaining a lot of followers who are joining as professionals. A growing number of people are becoming more familiar with niche investment opportunities as investing becomes more accessible. As estimated by Mordor Intelligence, the gaming market accounted for $198.4 billion by 2021 and would reach $339.95 billion by 2027, growing at an annualized rate of 8.94%. As investors seek a sense of nostalgia or excitement in familiar brands, they are increasingly interested in those brands.

It is possible to diversify your portfolio by investing in the gaming industry. Gaming stocks vary depending on your portfolio and investment goals – day traders will probably prefer stocks with a higher level of volatility, whereas long-term investors will prefer stocks that have steady gains over time. The best companies will deliver great returns for shareholders by continuing to adapt to players’ demands and preferences in interactive electronic entertainment.

In this article Stocks Telegraph, after keeping a proper track of gaming stocks, is presenting you with the 5 Best Gaming Stocks to invest in.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

The stock of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) gained 1.11% to complete the last trading session at $37.49. The price range of the company’s shares was between $36.695 and $38.83. It traded 26.82 million shares, which was below its daily average of 29.11 million shares over 100 days. RBLX’s shares have dropped by -5.14% in the last five days, while they have added 41.69% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 39.46. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 40.34.

Looking at the support for the RBLX, a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. Truist stated their Hold rating for the stock in a research note on June 17, 2022, with the firm’s price target at $36-$29. Goldman coverage for the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock in a research note released on June 10, 2022, offered a Sell rating with a price target of $28. Goldman coverage for the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock in a research note released on June 10, 2022, offered a Sell rating with a price target of $28. Atlantic Equities was of a view on May 24, 2022, that the stock is Neutral, while Wedbush gave the stock a Neutral rating on May 10, 2022. Goldman on their part issued a Neutral rating on April 19, 2022.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) shares have gained 0.03% at $76.26 in Friday’s premarket session. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s stock added 0.37% to finish the last trading session at $76.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.25 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 5.2 million shares. The shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. have advanced -3.01% in the last five days; however, they have gained 1.98% over the last one month. The stock price has shed -4.15% over the last three months and has lost -17.42 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 28.04 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 7.23.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. Activision Blizzard Inc..’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Jun 01 this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,295 at the rate of 77.54, making the entire transaction hit $255,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 196,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,812 at a price of 78.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $0.85 million. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,272 in total.

Sea Limited (SE)

Sea Limited (SE) stock lost -4.68% to close Thursday’s session at $67.78. The stock volume remained 3.98 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.49 million shares within the past 50 days. SE shares have fallen by -75.40% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -11.40% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -37.70%, while over the past six months, it has shed -65.74%. Further, the company has a current market of $37.44 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 556.22 million.

If we take a glance at the Ownership summary of Sea Limited’s stock, Institutional holders make up 61.10% of its total stock ownership. All together, they are the legal holders of 556.22 million shares. Whilst focusing on the top 3 stockholders for this publicly-traded organization, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (Investment Management) owns 28.61 million shares, with Sands Capital Management LLC in 2nd place owning 20.1 million shares and Baillie Gifford & Co. in third place with total ownership of 17.29 million shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) stock closed the last session at $122.74, increasing 1.32% or $1.6. Shares of the company fluctuated between $118.76 and $122.79 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 2.26 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 3.16 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 2.6 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -28.59%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved down -3.22%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -17.30%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -11.29%. The stock has returned -30.94% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

27 analysts observing the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) stock have set the 12-month price targets for the company’s shares at between $136.00 and $231.00. The consensus objective for the share price is $122.74, suggesting that the stock has a potential downside of -40.26% over the period. The median price target is 29.86% away from the current levels at $175.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

On Thursday, shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) fell -4.88% to close the day at $11.89. The volume of shares traded was 1.85 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 2.02 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $11.82 and $12.32. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 0.87. PLTK’s stock has lost -12.83% of its value in the previous five sessions and -6.67% over the past month, but has lost -31.23% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $13.81 is above the 200-day moving average of $18.49. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 34.41.

