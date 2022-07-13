Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) creates a buzz in the market

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), a cloud solution provider, is likely still in its early stages of expansion. The firm competes in a rapidly expanding market and has significant advantages over competitors.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the cloud storage industry is expected to be worth $70 billion in 2021, but it might increase to $376 billion by 2029, with a 24 percent annual growth rate.

SNOW has just scratched the surface of the possible market so far, while rapidly expanding its client base. The firm had 6322 clients at the end of the first quarter, a 40% increase year on year. The number of significant clients has climbed by 98 percent, to 206.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)’s sales increased by 85 percent to $422 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 (ending April 30, 2022). The loss was reduced from $203 million to $166 million. Wall Street analysts expect the company will remain unprofitable for some time, as is typical for a rising IT firm.

Snowflake’s competitors include IT behemoths like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s cloud storage. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), on the other hand, distinguishes itself out among these huge cloud providers in that it is ubiquitous and autonomous. Its products are compatible with all cloud ecosystems, giving them a significant competitive edge.

Many Wall Street analysts believe Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has the potential to become a worldwide leader in the cloud services business. The firm features a diverse range of digital transformation solutions, such as tools for storing, analyzing, and displaying data from disparate sources.

In the continuous digital transition, the supplier has the opportunity for growth. More and more businesses are trying to shift their data to the cloud, which assures consumer growth. Furthermore, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has a strong client retention rate that exceeds 170 percent.

Management just stated that it will join a significant and potential market for IT solutions for healthcare and biotech.