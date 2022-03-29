View Inc. (VIEW) Stock saw Bearish Trend on Monday, Here’s Why

View Inc. (VIEW), a technology company, closed Monday’s regular trading session at $2.14 after plunging 21.61% during the day. In the premarket trading session, VIEW stock has bounced back, as evident by an increase of 0.93% during the session. As a result, the stock was trading at $2.16 when last checked. The stock had a gigantic slip owing to the announcement regarding the expected date for earnings release.

Results Release Date

On Monday, VIEW announced that it would release the results for FY 2021 as well as Q1 2022 in May 2022. The company also said that it expects to complete all of the financial restatements in the same month, i.e. May 2022. The financial restatements include the restated financial statements of the company for 2019, 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Installation of Smart Windows

On the 24th of March, VIEW announced that its smart windows would be installed at the Sorrento Gateway. Sorrento is a life sciences building that is under development by Healthpeak Properties, Inc. the building is located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket and was inspired by the striated layers existing along beach cliffs present nearby. The smart windows would provide natural light as well as an excellent view of nearby hills and canyons.

NASDAQ Granted VIEW with Hearing

On the 8th of March, VIEW announced that the NASDAQ had granted it a hearing to present its plan with the aid of which it could regain compliance. The hearing would take place on the 31st of March 2022. NASDAQ also granted the company’s request for an extension in the stay of suspension. That in turn halted the delisting process till the hearing process.

What’s Ahead for VIEW?

Looking ahead, analysts are holding a negative evaluation of VIEW stock. The stock is present in a wide falling trend and hence, the technical signals are pointing in a bleak direction for the stock. Hence, it is expected to perform weakly in the next couple of weeks.