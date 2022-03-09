Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) Stock Plummeting in Pre-Market, Here’s the Cause

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA), a biopharmaceutical company, has plunged a decrease of 14.78 percentage points in the pre-market trading session. As a result, the stock was trading at $0.98 when last checked. Kala pharmaceuticals are continuing upon the momentum it gained during Tuesday’s regular trading session when it went berserk and soared by 88.49% to close the day at $1.15. The precipitous decline came after the company announced that EYSUVIS® is covered on UnitedHealthcare Commercial and Cigna Medicare.

EYSUVIS Coverage by UnitedHealthcare

On Tuesday, KALA announced the addition of EYSUVIS on UnitedHealthcare as a covered brand. The coverage would become effective from March 2022. UnitedHealthcare is among the largest commercial healthcare plans in the US. After the coverage from UnitedHealthcare, EYSUVIS would cover 118 million lives, or in percentage terms, 70% of all of the commercial lives.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Addition of EYSUVIS with Cigna Medicare

Alongside that, KALA also announced the addition of EYSUVIS on Cigna Medicare as a preferred brand. The addition became effective from February 2022. The company said that the development would cause the addition of 1.9 million Medicare lives. After the addition, EYSUVIS would have Medicare preferred coverage for select plans with Express Scripts, Cigna, and Prime Therapeutics. EYSUVIS has a total Medicare coverage of 7.1 million lives.

Comments from COO of KALA

Todd Bazemore, President and Chief Operating Officer of KALA, commented on the development that the announcements mark a significant growth on the goal of the company which relates to expansion in access for EYSUVIS for the people who battle dry eye disease. The company is looking forward to the positive engagement with other medical and health plans to execute the goal of provision of broader access of market to EYSUVIS.

What’s Next for KALA Stock?

Looking ahead, analysts are of the view that even though KALA stock holds several positive signals, they are not enough for it to be considered for buying. Hence, at the current level, the stock should be considered a hold candidate while waiting for further developments.