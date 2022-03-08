Let’s not forget that the metaverse companies are a thing of the future.

Due to its novelty, the metaverse has yet to generate a much hype. Metaverse has made headlines since Facebook changed its name. In the metaverse stocks space, there are quite a few companies working on virtual and augmented reality. There are metaverse companies in the market that are already established players and there are stocks that are emerging as newcomers.

In virtual worlds, people live, work, and play in integrated virtual environments. As seen in fiction movies such as avatars, it’s a completely new way of living.

Since the industry is just starting, metaverse companies aren’t explored yet. Investing in the metaverse will soar once investors realize its significance and future prospects.

Here you will find which metaverse companies are the most promising beforehand, and will give you amazing returns in the future.

Roblox Corporation:

The price of Roblox Corporation (rblx) moved down by -$0.99 during the normal trading session on Monday to trade at $41.30. The Roblox Corporation (rblx) stock has a trading volume of 17.65 million shares, which is low, compared to its average daily volume of 23.19M shares.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: rblx) share prices have decreased by -19.91% over the past week, but are down -63.71% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked -50.16% over the last 6 months but is down -59.97% in year-to-date trading.

Unity Software Inc:

Unity Software Inc. (U) kicked off the trading day on 03/07/22 with a price decrease of -8.10%, equivalent to -$7.21 relative change for the day. Taking a more long-term approach, u had a 52-week range of $76.00 to $210.00. At the time of this article’s publishing, this stock is trading at $81.80.

In terms of its performance, u is down -11.81% over the past year, and it is down -23.16% over the last week. The stock’s price index is -11.61% lower over one month and -44.31% lower over three months. It is showing a -38.78% return in the past six months.

Autodesk Inc:

Autodesk Inc. (adsk) is priced at $199.09 after the most recent trading session. The stock price was reached a high price of $209.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $199.09. The stock touched a low price of $199.02.

adsk stock lost -9.60% during the last week and fall -16.26% over the last one-month period. Shares of this company’s stock fall -23.14% throughout the last quarter. Within the last six months, the stock has decreased -31.05%, with a full-year loss of -21.34%. At the time of writing, this stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is now negative at -29.20%.