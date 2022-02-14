Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) Stock Faltering, Here’s Why

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB), a software company, has plunged 5.63% in aftermarket trading sessions and as a result, is trading at $2.01 at the time of the writing. The stock is on a similar trajectory as it was on Friday when it declined 6.99% in a regular trading session and closed the day at $2.13. The consistent decline could potentially be attributed to the announcement regarding the expiration of warrants.

Expiration of Warrants

On 10th February, SGLB announced that the warrants issued to purchase common stock on 21st February 2017 would come to expiration under the terms on 22nd of February 2022. NASDAQ informed the company that the warrants would get suspended on 17th February 2022. The exercise price of the one share of the common stock stands at $40.

SGLB Developed Breakthrough Technology

On 26th January, SGLB announced the development of a breakthrough technology that is meant to bring enhancements to the scalability of metal AM applications. The company said that the newly developed platform would allow the users to the identification of correct metal build issues in no time via a combination of Sigma Labs’ PrintRite3D® sensor technology and Materialise Control Platform.

Purchase of PrintRite3D Solution

Just a day before that development, i.e. 25th February, SGLB announced excellent news regarding its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution. The company said that Auburn University, based in Auburn, Alabama, has purchased PrintRite3D solution. The solution was to be installed on an EOS M290 machine in the university. It is the beginning of the collaboration between industry and Sigma Labs, according to the company.

What’s Ahead for SGLB?

Looking towards the future of SGLB stock, the analysts believe that the stock holds numerous negative signals at the moment, and hence, is expected to decline sharply in the next few days. Investors should remain prudent about their investments.