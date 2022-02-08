The premarket trading process – what does it involve?

Before the regular trading session begins, there is a period of premarket activity. Trading in the pre-market occurs between 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. EST. The premarket activity helps traders and investors gauge the market’s strength as they prepare for the regular session.

Premarket understanding

Premarket trading is often characterized by low volume and low liquidity, so bid-ask spreads are generally large. Pre-market trading is available from a few retail brokers, but may be limited to certain kinds of orders. Brokers with direct access to the market are typically able to trade premarket as early as 4:00 a.m. EST on weekdays.

Unless there is news to report, it is usually a quiet morning for stocks. In the pre-market stocks generally show only stub quotes, meaning that liquidity is limited.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is rising on the charts today, up 73.78% to trade at $5.7 at last check in premarket trading. On Monday, shares in Society Pass Incorporated fell -16.11% to close the day at $3.28. The volume of shares traded was 2.37 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 8.37 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $3.21 and $4.10. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.99. SOPA’s stock has lost -33.47% of its value in the previous five sessions and moved -64.54% over the past one month, but has lost -68.49% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $7.59 is above the 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 29.47.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares were rising 42.71% to trade at $5.38 in pre-market at last check. VLDR’s stock lost -0.79% to close Monday’s session at $3.77. The stock volume remained 14.16 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.35 million shares within the past 50 days. VLDR shares have fallen by -84.27% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -3.58% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -40.63%, while over the past six months, it has shed -54.47%. Further, the company has a current market of $709.44 million and its outstanding shares stood at 196.21 million.

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) were up 84.3% at $2.7. UCL’s stock closed the last session at $1.47, decreasing by -5.48% or -$0.08. Shares of the company fluctuated between $1.35 and $1.6341 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.96 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.21 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 0.18 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated -86.22%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved down -19.95%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -80.97%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -47.11%. The stock has returned -77.77% so far this year.