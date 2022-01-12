Prospects Appear Solid For Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) Stock

Ubiquitech Software Corp (OTC: UBQU) stock closed up 33.33% to $0.0004 in the past session. The UBQU stock price ranged from $0.0003 to $0.0004 during the session, while 44.09M shares changed hands. UBQU stock surged on its new website plans.

Why UBQU is making arrangements for new site?

Ubiquitech Software through its auxiliary CannzALL.com looks to be an innovator in the hemp CBD wellbeing industry and uses its cutting edge worldwide web advertising, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and conventional showcasing to direct people to the CannzALL.com Website to prevail in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

Ubiquitech Software last week declared that there will be another site for the CannazALL CBD brand in February. Also, UBQU will add north of 40 well known new CBD items to the CannazALL line.

UBQU is contracted with MediaPlex of Tampa Bay to make the new cutting edge CannazALL site and anticipates that the new site should be live in February 2022.

UBQU is likewise declared that the new CannazALL site will have a Shopping Cart with more than 40 new CBD items under the CannazALL CBD brand.

Thise Full-Spectrum CBD items remember CBD Tinctures for different flavors; CBD Gummies in numerous flavors; CBD SoftGels in various amounts; CBD Muscle Frost effective freeze splash; and Roll on CBD Balm.

UBQU will likewise add CBD Pain recipe; CBD Sleep equation; CBD Stress and uneasiness formula; CBD Allergy recipe; CBD Cognitive formula; and CBD nutrient formula all accessible in Tincture and Gummy.

UBQU’s each CannazALL CBD recipe will be a restrictive item just accessible from Cannazall.com and its Affiliates, and so forth UBQU will likewise be adding Delta recipes and a line of Broad-Spectrum 100 percent THC free items soon.

UBQU has developing site traffic due to how long it has been in this business and as a result of its name and content.

In any case, the region where UBQU was missing is a wide exhibit of items accessible to more individuals and for additional reasons and wellbeing side effects.

With its new site and product offering UBQU will wed traffic to a site will be a lot more astonishing and dynamic, with a product offering best in class in the business.

What UBQU will target?

Ubiquitech Software (UBQU) recorded more than 50,000 guests to Cannazall.com over the most recent 30 days and with current traffic development projects north of 100,000 guests each month inside the following 90 days. The new site and every one of its new items is UBQU’s initial phase in catching a lot bigger portion of the market and we have large designs for 2022 and then some.