Today’s Hot Pick: Rogue Station Companies (RGST) Stock

Rogue Station Companies Inc (RGST) has been rising on the charts with a gain of more than 12% as of the last check today. RGST stock closed up 242.07 percent on Friday at $0.4960, and has been trading in a day range of $0.1949 to $0.5380. Shares of RGST surged over 115.56% in the last month; with average volume for the month over 113.71K shares.

If we look at three-month performance, RGST stock gains over 540.00% while average volume for the stock was 259.04K. Last 12 months have been good for the RGST with over 1328.57% gain in stock price, reaching a high of $0.6100 with a $72.19M market cap. RGST stock is rising following an NFT deal.

RGST went into concurrence with whom?

Rebel Station is a Delaware enterprise that conducts business from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Till ongoing months, RGST was a “shell” organization, looking for a procurement focus on that has an expandable plan of action and gotten financing. In Oct 2021, RGST executed a business mix with Everdime Technologies which is a multi-disciplinary digital money innovation trailblazer situated in Ontario, Canada, with a current accentuation on utilization of tokens and NFTs to adapt interpersonal organizations for administrators and members.

Everdime’s directors have created advances and a set-up of uses that give foundation to the age of Fan Tokens and NFTs utilizing the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, giving a strategy to clients to make, purchase, and exchange NFTs and digital forms of money.

Rogue Station Companies/Everdime Technologies has gone into a cooperative concurrence with noted craftsman Tjili Grant Wetherill, and vocalist Andrea Hosking.

RGST entered the consent to give a custom NFT bundle consolidating advanced craftsmanship and music to support Osborne School.

The school, situated in Winchester, England, is a kept up with exceptional school under England’s National Curriculum, serving understudies with learning handicaps, ages 11-19.

All gatherings have consented to give their administrations and any posting expenses to the Project.

RGST will convey a blockchain verification of possession and rundown the NFT bundles available to be purchased on OpenSea and different stages.

All returns from the sales will be given to Osborne School to help workmanship and music programs, with an accentuation on commercializing understudy abilities.

The advantageous task will exhibit RGST’s capacities in the NFT age/posting commercial center.

An effective Proof and posting shows clients how RGST group can help their pay creating projects.

What else RGST has been going through?

Rogue Station Companies (RGST) is likewise planning for an adjustment of Domicile from Delaware to Wyoming, and name change to Everdime, Inc. which will probably bring about an exchanging image change. RGST hopes to present its Other Corporate Action notice to FINRA in the following half a month.