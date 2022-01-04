Why Did The One World Universe (OWUV) Stock Fell More Than 30% on Monday?

One World Universe Inc. (OWUV) closed the last session at $0.3060 after seeing a fall of -30.30% that brought its market cap to $61.17M. OWUV stock traded 14.14M shares recently, greater than its average daily volume of 4.81M. In addition, OWUV shares have been trading in a range of $0.2940 to $0.4700. The pink sheets OWUV has 199.91M shares outstanding vs 58.39M float. OWUV stock rose after an investment in digital assets.

Where OWUV does has made venture?

One World Universe is a California organization whose mission driven business is carrying out worldwide helpful endeavors through the benefits created from the deals of items and administrations to further develop individuals’ day to day routines experiencing in the cruelest conditions and their networks. OWUV has contributed important assets, for example, admittance to (PPE) individual defensive hardware, drugs, antibodies, and instructive help programs where play and fundamental necessities are fundamental.

One World Universe has put resources into and bought 15 Superlative Apes on Open Sea, which are a subordinate assortment of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Last week, OWUV bought 10 Apocalyptic Apes and have since almost significantly increased in cost. NFT Apes are “scorching” with VIPs purchasing up the debut NFT Apes also known as Bored Ape Yacht Club assortment.

The Superlative Apes is an assortment of 4,444 subordinate Superlative Apes NFTs, one of a kind computerized and bright collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain.

Proprietors feel these primates are bound to give you a cheerful and warm inclination.

The assortment has a strong community with 4,444 NFTs owned by 2,600 proprietors.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is an assortment of 10,000 NFTs, each portraying an Ape with various characteristics and visual qualities.

It might sound hidden; however it’s one of the most esteemed NFT assortments on the planet.

Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and Post Malone are among its ritzy individuals.

Over the most recent couple of days, Marshall Mathers (otherwise known as Eminem) burned through $450k on his Ape while entertainer Dave Chappelle got one likewise for 99ETH (approx. $375k).

As of yesterday, the floor cost for an ape NFT was 73.5 ETH (roughly $280,000 USD).

That cost is still up $25,000 despite the fact that the cost of Ethereum has dropped.

Another assortment, the Mutant Ape NFTs is OWUV’s viewpoint, a more affordable method for gatherers to in any case possess a popular primate NFT.

Mutant Apes have a story cost starting at today of 15 ETH (around $57,000 USD), both essentially up from the week before.

How OWUV sees that investment?

OWUV keeps on estimating that the regular person NFT purchaser/financial backer will struggle purchasing or leaving behind 10’s or even 100’s of thousands of dollars for a piece of advanced workmanship. One World Universe (OWUV) has created 2 of its own NFT assortments including OneWorld ALIENS CLUB and SolAPES GANG which will send off early January of 2022.