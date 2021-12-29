Invest in the top 5G stocks for long-term growth – News Heater
Invest in the top 5G stocks for long-term growth

Stocks associated with 5G technology are emerging as new long-term players. It’s clear that 5G technology companies are going to make huge money in the coming years. Likewise, investors who invest in 5G stocks will do so at the right time.

The first 5G networks went live in 2020, but the global economy will be impacted for many years to come by this massive rollout of the technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major influence on the deployment of 5G networks.

Research firm Gartner predicts that this year the global spending on 5G infrastructure will increase by over $19 billion. This is almost 39% more than the $13.7 billion spent on 5G infrastructure in 2020. Increasingly, we can see 5G features on the latest mobile devices.

For long-term investors, 5G stocks represent the perfect investment opportunity. Here are the best 5G stocks on the market. These are stocks related to infrastructure, equipment, and technology for 5G.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 21.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.17 and a high of $192.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $184.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months.

Piper Sandler rated the QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock “an Overweight”, with the firm’s price target at $190-$225. Piper Sandler’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the QCOM shares. According to Mizuho, the stock is “a Buy,”$195. Mizuho published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Other experts at KeyBanc Capital Markets have the stock’s price target at $210 price; with their rating of the stock as “an Overweight.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) started the day trading at $669.00 and recorded an intraday high of $677.76. It also recorded an intraday low of $667.0301 during Tuesday’s trading session. Broadcom Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is more than 15.02% of the average daily trading volume on Tuesday. The stock’s trading volume on Tuesday was 1.73 million, which is more than 15.02% of the total average daily trading volume of 1.73 million.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the AVGO stock, with those at Wells Fargo Reiterating the stock to “an Equal-weight”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on December 10, 2021. Analysts at UBS maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $665 from $660. Over at Truist, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Broadcom Inc. shares, rating the shares “a Buy.” in a note released December 10, 2021. The analysts have also raised their price target for AVGO from $$564 to $$659.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) started the day on 12/28/21, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $174.38. During the day, the stock rose to $176.79 and sunk to $174.03 before settling in for the price of $174.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $142.25-$191.95.

The company shares received a number of brokerage firm price updates over the past month, with the latest being on December 15, 2021, when Deutsche Bank Reiterated the stock to “a Hold” and issued a price target of between $190 and $200. UBS Initiated its price target at $210.

