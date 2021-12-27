Is AppYea (APYP) Stock Price Up This Past Session?

AppYea Inc. (OTC: APYP) stock closed up 14.29% to $0.0004 in the past session. The APYP stock price ranged from $0.0003 to $0.0004 during the session, while 42.34M shares changed hands. APYP stock has risen in absence of any relevant news but recent developments could possibly be moving the stock higher.

AppYea is an improvement stage organization that participates in the securing, buy, support, and production of versatile programming applications. APYP gives portable applications to iOS, Google Play, and Amazon stages. APYP’s applications incorporate Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for youngsters, and Cheap RX. APYP additionally showcases demonstrative testing administrations to doctor workplaces, centers, emergency clinics, long haul care offices, medical care gatherings, and other medical care suppliers; and gives commercial administrations on the free forms of its versatile applications. APYP was established in 2012 and is situated in Boca Raton, Florida.

As recently revealed, AppYea keeps on working tirelessly to finish the acquisition of SleepX. All conditions to the securing, including Israeli administrative endorsements, have been fulfilled or postponed. Be that as it may, as recently revealed in the Company’s report for the quarter finished September 30, 2021, APYP’s arranged opposite stock split of the extraordinary normal stock and favored stock is dependent upon the endorsement of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

While execution of the opposite stock split isn’t a condition to the securing, APYP accepts that it is to the greatest advantage of the Company and investors to acquire the essential FINRA endorsement for the converse split before finishing the procurement.

APYP likewise as of late has issued a letter to its investors sharing updates about the expected acquisition. APYP investor letter features:

APYP’s management showed its fulfillment on the headway AppYea/SleepX has been making this year.

APYP is anticipating the necessary essential administrative endorsements to close the consolidation with SleepX.

The organization is likewise expecting culmination of improvement and beginning of assembling the principal item for wheezing treatment as SleepX means to begin a pilot in December with a main equipment producer in the wake of enduring the Company’s perseverance tests.

APYP is additionally getting ready for beginning clinical preliminaries of the item for the treatment of Sleep Apnea.

AppYea (APYP) is likewise finding and obtaining synergetic innovations and widening items assortment in the resting and breath field.