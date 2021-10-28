3 Solar Energy Stocks: Better Thank You Think

Calamities such as global warming are wreaking havoc on the Earth. With an ever-increasing population, more energy will be needed in the coming days. The most alarming concern is that conventional sources of energy are in short supply and pollution is increasing. In that regard, there is a great transformation taking place within the energy sector, as users are opting for sources like solar energy. Therefore, solar energy stocks have become increasingly popular over the last few years.

In the energy sector, solar power is one of the most promising segments. Energy needs will grow exponentially in the coming decades, and solar power will play a major role in supplying them. Almost half of the U.S. power generation sector will be generated by renewable sources by 2050, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

According to Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, achieving 1 million solar installations in the U.S. took forty long years. However, the next million came in just three years. Solar installations are projected to surpass 3 million by 2021 alone.

Thus, the solar power sector offers a lot of potential for investors. Let’s look at solar energy stocks to buy in the solar energy sector for 2021.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares soared during Wednesday’s trading session, gaining $42.76 to see the stock exchange hands at $216.22 per unit. At the moment, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Following the trades, the stock’s 52-week low price has moved to $93.49 with the ENPH share now at $229.04 for its 52-weeks high.

The stock’s year-to-date performance stands at 23.22%. However, its seven-day performance stands at 20.06%. During the past month, the stock’s price index has increased by 43.47%, and it has gained 18.76% over the past three months. Its six-month performance netted 50.78% and was up 119.22% over a 52-week period.

In the most recent purchasing and selling session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)’s share price increased by 8.40 percent to ratify at $42.46. A sum of 4.39 million shares traded at the recent session and its average exchanging volume remained at 1.67M shares. The 52-week price high and low points are important variables to concentrate on when assessing the current and prospective worth of stock. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are taking a pay cut of -26.41% from the high point of 52 weeks and flying high of 79.53% from the low figure of 52 weeks.

The stock achieved a 28.32% gain in the past month, a 15.63% gain in the past three months, and a 13.99% gain in the past six months. nova is estimated to have had past-week price volatility of 5.06% and the past-month volatility of 5.49%.

The stock of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) increased by 5.07% to finish the standard trading session at $8.49. During that period, a total of 3.96 million shares were traded, and this stock’s average trading volume is currently 1.17M shares per day. Important things to pay attention to when considering a stock’s current and future price are the 52-week high and low price points. Shares of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) are currently -76.27% below their 52-week high mark and 185.86% higher than the 52-week low mark.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares are -25.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved up 5.07% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly 171.25% higher. The stock is -11.93% down in the 6-month period and moved 14.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is up 7.20% and 34.12% over the month.