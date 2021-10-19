In 2021, these are the best penny stocks that will make you a lot of money

The trend of penny stocks’ trade can be volatile, and many people view penny stocks as speculative investments. It is most common for investors to invest in penny stocks hoping that the volatility of the stock will shift to their advantage.

In order to make informed decisions about investments, we want to provide investors with basic information and insight based on research.

Since penny stocks are volatile, investors lose a lot of money on penny stocks. In order to avoid losing money, it’s important to understand how volatile penny stocks can be. Investing in penny stocks is usually a pump-and-dump play, so they lose money along with poor decision-making.

Moreover, Penny stocks can potentially be as profitable investments as Fortune 500 companies if you learn the right metrics, fundamentals, and developments. These are the best penny stocks for 2021 you can consider.

The Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) went up by 39.72% in Monday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $0.85 from the previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session were $2.25, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $3.08. prog finished the previous session at $2.14 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 352.09 million.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares are trading at a price close to -2.92% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +355.10% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PROG’s current price is -68.23% away from a 52-week high. The price is 355.10% above its 52-week low.

With over 151.82 million Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares trading Monday and a closing price of $1.23 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 151.82 million. The shares have shown a positive weekly performance of 16.04% and its price on 10/18/21 gained nearly 8.85%. Currently, there are 148.89M common shares owned by the public and among those 147.89M shares have been available to trade.

Maxim Group upgraded the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock from Hold to Buy and set the price target of $1.50. The rating was come-out on May 13, 2020. In another research note published on February 27, 2020, by Dawson James, downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Raymond James downgraded the company stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a research paper which was released on November 26, 2019. Analysts at B. Riley FBR revealed in a research note on July 16, 2019, said the stock is downgraded from Neutral to Sell and set the price target of $1.10. In a research paper which was published recently on November 12, 2018, analysts from B. Riley FBR downgraded the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock from Buy to Neutral and gave a price target of $2.50.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) is -10.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The IO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gain setting it 56.83% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months.

Wall Street analysts tracking the ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy, and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that io is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.20.