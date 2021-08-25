Here are a few stocks under $1 you can take advantage of in 2021

People tend to view stocks under $1 as speculative investments because they are prone to volatile trading trends.

Investors generally purchase stocks under $1 to take advantage of a change in stock market trends.

Meanwhile, a thorough understanding of appropriate investments is crucial to make an informed investment decision.

Due to their volatility, stocks under $1 can very easily drain clients’ money. So, it is imperative that you learn about penny stock fluctuations in order to avoid losing investments. It has been widely observed that with the right fundamentals, metrics, and developments, investing in penny stocks can be as beneficial as investing in Fortune 500 companies.

The shares of AeternaZentaris Inc. (AEZS) gained by 6.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.65 while ending the day at $0.6994. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 32.85% incline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. AEZS had ended its last session trading at $0.69.

In terms of its performance, AEZS is up 48.06% over the past year, and it is up 7.93% over the last week. The stock’s price index is -2.55% lower over one month and -17.94% lower over three months. It is showing a -42.75% return in the past six months.

Oragenics Inc. kicked off the trading day on 08/24/21 with a price decrease of -0.58%. Taking a more long-term approach, OGEN had a 52-week range of $0.38 to $1.80. At the time of this article’s publishing, this stock is trading at $0.66.

Now turning to institutional ownership of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the top holder with 4.91 million shares. The next largest fund holder of this company’s stock is Independent Advisor Alliance LLC with 4.2 million shares. In the third-place spot with 2.42 million shares is Heights Capital Management, Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is currently trading at around $0.45, a price level that means its value has jumped 165.96% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ACST shares have hit a high of $0.4669 and a low of $0.4415. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $1.22 and a low of $0.17, while the recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 3.13%.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on September 01, 2020, in which the firm assigned a “Perform” rating. B. Riley FBR on July 06, 2020, rated the stock at “a Buy,”. 1 analyst offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -12.81%, while it is -9.42% below and 0.31% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 5.4 million against a 3-month average of 10.04M.