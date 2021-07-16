Checkout these Biotech Stocks For July 2021

It is extremely exciting to invest in biotech stocks, but also very risky. Our research led us to identify the top biotech stocks.

Research and knowledge are applied to improve the quality of life in all aspects of life, so change is inevitable in every aspect. Biotechnology is one of many industries that have experienced considerable growth over time. Biotechnology has made a tremendous impact on nearly every sphere of life, from healthcare to biology to economics.

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB)

In the biotech industry, Biogen specializes in the development of drugs aimed at treating conditions related to the brain. In spite of the company’s existence since the 1970s, the company has just recently gained approval for its first new drug. Despite this, the June 2021 approval paves the way for a potentially blockbuster outcome.

The treatment aducanumab, also known by its brand name Aduhelm, was approved as a potential option for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Although there are a few different treatments available for Alzheimer’s disease patients, these all lack efficacy in a large percentage of patients. The drug is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003, and it is the only treatment available to slow cognitive decline according to regulators.

Therefore, many expect that this treatment will become the standard of care for Alzheimer’s disease, a market predicted to grow to be worth $5.6 billion by 2027 by Acumen Research and Consulting.

As a result, Biogen’s aducanumab is a game changer, and that alone justifies its stock price. In addition, the giant is working on treatments for serious ailments that could become goldmine, so it would be extremely hard to ignore the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

You might also consider buying Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) in 2021. Not only does this company discover, develop, and manufacture therapeutics to treat medical conditions, but it is also valued at more than $55 billion on the stock exchange.

The FDA has approved Regeneron’s two antibodies’ treatments for patients suffering from COVID. This year’s first quarter results showed a 38% increase from last year. Only COVID-19 antibodies contributed $262 million to the company’s first-quarter financial performance in 2021. Moreover, Eylea’s use for eye diseases contributes to the growth of sales. It is, therefore, an investment that investors must watch closely and pay attention to.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD)

One of the companies to watch out for in the biotech sector is Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). Market share for treatment for hepatitis C virus was controlled by the company. Since there is only one competitor in this multibillion-dollar market, Gilead has a huge opportunity to expand.

In addition, a long-acting HIV treatment is in development, which may change the industry. It is currently testing several HIV cure candidates in early-stage studies, and the company’s work with HIV could soon lead to a cure.

Moreover, Gilead’s antiviral drug, remdesivir, was a key player during the COVID-19 outbreak as it was the first antiviral drug to get approval by the FDA for treating severe COVID-19 infections. Considering recent achievements, Gilead Sciences is a great biotech stock to own.

Pfizer (PFE)

In 2021, Pfizer (PFE) is expected to be one of the leading stocks to watch, as it is the first company to market the COVID-19 vaccine. Many countries have since received millions of doses from the company, and more will be provided in the future. There has recently been an announcement that the government of the United States will be vaccinating all adults. As part of its development, Pfizer is developing COVID-19, a vaccine for children. With a market capitalization over $220 billion, the company generated over $40 billion in annual revenue. It can be wise to stick with Pfizer stock in 2021.

Bio N Tech SE (BNTX)

Bio N Tech (BNTX), is a biotech giant that develops therapeutic treatments for a variety of infectious diseases. In the fight against COVID-19, Pfizer partners with Bio N Tech. By the end of 2021, BNTX estimates it will earn roughly $3 billion in earnings on the COVID-19 vaccine. The recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to many countries in millions of doses. Soon, BioNTech is poised for great things as both partners negotiate with others about supplying doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This could be a wise investment for investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN)

Having the capacity to treat multiple rare diseases, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a juggernaut. Soliris is its most notable product. Patients with four highly rare conditions who previously didn’t have many or any treatments can now benefit from this treatment.

The high demand for Soliris is due to its ability to treat a variety of conditions with few therapeutic options. The drug is also relatively expensive compared to other drugs because it was designed for rare diseases and doesn’t have mass-market potential, so it generates more revenue.

In 2020, the sale of the treatment generated more than $4 billion in revenue for the company due to its high price tag and high demand.

Clinical trials for Alexion Pharmaceuticals are also in progress. Currently, the company is testing preclinical versions of four other candidates that it plans to commercialize in the future.

The Company has 21 active clinical programs. It is likely that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will see tremendous growth ahead after already launching a bestseller drug and accumulating several more in its pipeline.

Exelixis

There are four medicines offered by Exelixis currently on the market. Cabometyx is by far the biggest winner. It is used in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common types of kidney cancer and liver cancer, respectively.

With the potential to use Cabometyx as part of combination therapies, this biotech company may experience strong growth in the future.

Cabometyx has the potential to be used in combination therapies, which could lead to strong growth for this biotech company. With its growing cash reserves, Exelixis expands its offerings and enters into licensing agreements.

About Author

Hasnain Khan is an active contributor at Stockstelegraph.com who specializes in healthcare investing topics. His past experiences include Human Resources management with NHS Primary care Trust, health insurance, and medical transcription.