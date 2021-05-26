Recent activity at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) makes the odds look good

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), the Home gym equipment manufacturer, is willing to invest about $ 400 million to originate a new plant in Ohio. It will also mitigate the problem of equipment delivery delays, which are currently the most serious issue facing the company.

Fitness equipment from Peloton Interactive, which can be used at home and provides a comfortable workout, became immensely popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when gyms were closed. Due to high demand and limited production capacity, this popularity had one downside – the waiting times for simulator deliveries could vary from several weeks to even months. This wasn’t the best situation regarding brand image since a long waiting time could cause some customers to abandon the highly expensive Peloton Interactive simulator. The primary purpose of Peloton Interactive in the short term is to reduce the length of time patrons wait. One of the solutions was an investment in accelerated sea transportation worth about $100 million.

A new manufacturing facility is now being constructed by Peloton Interactive in Ohio, the company’s first on American soil. North American customers will benefit from the plant as it will help solve their long supply delays.

Peloton Interactive completed its purchase of Precor earlier this year, which made it eligible to sell fitness equipment commercially (for office buildings, hotels, residential complexes, etc.). The Precor Company manufactures high-quality fitness equipment at a large manufacturing facility in the U.S. Peloton can now assemble exercise equipment near its primary market thanks to this acquisition.

In the previous trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) closed at $101.16. The price range of the company’s shares was between $98.68 and $102.72. It traded 9.34 million shares, which was lower than its daily average of 11.2 million shares over 100 days. In the last five days, PTON’s shares have surged by 4.46%, while their shares fell by -3.71% the previous month. It currently trades at a price-earnings ratio of 148.64 and a price-to-book ratio of 14.75. Furthermore, the price to cash flow ratio stands at 62.54.