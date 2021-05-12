What explains 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)’s steep share price increase?        

The share price of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) was up 35.23 % to close at $ 24.03. previously DDD stock was worth $ 17.77. The company’s revenue and earnings have exceeded analysts’ expectations, which indicates it will make strong sales.
The company reported $7.7 % revenue growth in the last quarter, reaching $146.1 million. An adjusted net income of $ 45.2 million was achieved instead of a loss of $18.9 million a year earlier. Sales increased by 39% to $ 72.5 million, with the healthcare segment being the main driver. 3D Systems’ profit per share was $0.17. As of the end of the quarter, the company had $ 133 million in cash and no debt. Revenue fell 12.0% from the prior-year quarter.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Performance improvements at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) are a sign of the company’s efforts. The company has expanded its portfolio of solutions in recent quarters: integrated new materials, technologies, and paid off its debts.
The decline in industrial orders in the context of COVID-19 and including units already sold still contributes to 3D Systems’ negative performance in financial terms. Aside from items sold, 3D Systems’ revenue in the industrial segment grew by about 1% over the first quarter of 2012.
There is no forecast for 2021 provided by 3D Systems. However, Wall Street believes revenue will grow by $ 139.4 million and earnings by $ 0.03 per share in the second quarter.
Today, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares traded at $24.53 last checked in premarket trading, up 2.08%. Shares of 3D Systems Corporation rose 35.23% to close at $24.03 on Tuesday. In the past three months, the average volume for shares traded was 5.10 million, whereas 60.23 million shares were traded on Tuesday. As the stock traded between $19.70 and $24.29, it fluctuated between these levels. Its earnings per share were -1.27. In the last five sessions, DDD’s shares gained 23.04%, moved 8.44% over the past month, but gained 129.29% year-to-date. This stock’s 50-day moving average is higher than its 200-day average of $17.10. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 55.02.