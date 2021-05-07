Don’t Miss Out On The Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Growth Story        

Arista Networks (ANET) has released its first-quarter 2021 report. Tests on new technologies to diversify the business are producing positive results.

Arista Networks’ revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $667.6 million, a 27.6% increase over the last year. GAAP gross margin decreased slightly to 63.7 %, GAAP net income was $ 180.4 million, or $ 2.27 per diluted share, while these figures were $ 138.4 million and $ 1.73 a year earlier. Smart cloud network solutions are one of the main factors promoting growth in this market, helping companies improve their IT efficiency.

Arista Networks (ANET) continues to develop new communications technologies. So the communication line compatibility testing was completed with a length of 120 km at the Microsoft test bench. Testing was conducted by a number of vendors of optical communications equipment, and Arista’s equipment has been effective in establishing communications between data centers.

Arista offers Awake Security platforms to a large range of potential customers based on the belief that no information is confidential.

During the second quarter, Arista expects revenues to be in the range of $675 – $695 million, with gross margins of between 63 – 65 %. However, the company’s management remains concerned about supply chain disruptions in connection with COVID-19.

The share price of Arista Networks (ANET) closed the last session at $327.26, up 3.3% or $10.52. Throughout the day, shares of the company traded between $316.00 and $227.52. The number of shares traded was 0.7 million, which was higher than its 50-day daily volume of 0.47 million and above its Year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. The company’s stock moved up 1.47% in the last week, and the stock has advanced 57.33% in the past year. Over the past six months, the stock has gained 31.17%, and in the past three months, it has risen by 2.28%. Since the beginning of the year, the stock’s return has been 12.63%. Additionally, its price-to-earnings ratio is 40.97.