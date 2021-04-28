Earnings Preview: What to expect from CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] quarterly results?

A tech company, CalAmp Corp (CAMP), published a report last week, which resulted in solid growth in the company’s quotes. The CAMP share sold for $14.12 at auction on April 27. The market value was $ 405.81 million.

Last quarter, revenue grew by 6 % on an annual basis to $81.9 million. In the fiscal year, sales were down by no less than 4 percent (mainly due to the sale of the LoJack antitheft systems business); however, losses also decreased by no less than about half, to $ 0.62 share. During the quarter, free cash flow was $21.6 million.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CalAmp provides no forecast for the current fiscal year, citing COVID-19. According to Wall Street, profit in fiscal 2022 is expected to grow by 43 %, to $ 0.43 per share, and sales are expected to increase by 8 %, to $332 million. Since sales increased as well during the pandemic, the aforementioned is likely.

Despite transitioning to new, faster standards, CalAmp’s strengths are in the cellular network solutions segment. Increased sales of its SaaS services positively impact the profitability of CalAMP. CalAmp has the potential to boost profitability by offering Telematics and Industrial IoT software. As for the TaaS market, CalAmp has an outstanding position as well. For the entire year, CalAmp’s gross margin is close to 40%, with a quarterly margin of 42 %.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) closed at $14.12 last trading session, up 1.44% from the previous trading session. The volume of 0.3 million shares traded is slightly less than the average weekly volume of 0.18 million shares over the last 50 days. Over the last five days, CalAmp Corp. shares have gained 31.35%; however, they have gained 28.48% over the last month. The stock price has added 25.29% over the last three months and has gained 42.34 percent so far this year. Further, its price to sales ratio stands at 1.20, and it has a price to cash flow ratio of 23.59.