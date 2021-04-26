Thanks to Call of Duty Mobile, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Continue To Lead Major Rivals

Despite its successful entry into the mobile gaming market, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stays at the forefront of its market. As Activision has a vast set of franchises to choose from, this market presents an excellent opportunity for the ATVI stock.

Activision Blizzard’s reputation has been built on console and PC gaming, but smartphones are now some of the world’s most popular gaming platforms. Mobile games have a multimillion audience because many people do not have enough money or time to use other devices.

Based on the Call of Duty franchise, Activision released a mobile game in 2019. Over 100 million copies have been downloaded in its first few weeks of sales. There is no download fee for the game – it is monetized through in-game purchases.

In the last quarter, the number of downloads for Call of Duty: Mobile doubled. These developments mainly occurred in anticipation of a December 2020 launch for the videogame in China. In a few months, downloads increased by 50 million. This is good news for Chinese mobile games, which are the largest in the world. Activision’s revenue and profit growth in 2021 is likely to be driven by Call of Duty: Mobile.

Also, Activision has other franchises that can be successfully monetized on the mobile version. In particular, the ATVI stock announced successful regional testing of the Diablo Immortal mobile game. It may enter the market this year.

In the most recent trading session, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) broke down by -0.73% to finish at $93.02. The stock’s daily trading volume was 4.03 million shares below the average daily volume of 5.47 million shares published for the past 50 days. Activision Blizzard Inc. shares have declined -3.59% in the last five days; however, they have gained 2.77% over the last month. For the past three months, the stock price has dropped -1.49%, and the year-to-date gain is 0.18%. Furthermore, its price-to-earnings ratio is 32.90. The ATVI stock’s price-to-cash-flow ratio is 33.39, and its price-to-sales ratio is 8.98.