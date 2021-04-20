Knowles Corporation (KN): A Stock That Is Growing

The micro-speaker maker Knowles Corporation (KN) chart shows a parallel pattern of multiple tops, which suggests a trend reversal. Do you think this will serve as an entry point?

Knowles manufactures semiconductors in a niche market. Microphones developed by the Knowles Corporation are used in smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, speech recognition systems, etc. Developed by Knowles, these microphones are based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS).

Several new SiSonic MEMS microphones were recently released by Knowles geared primarily toward automotive applications. These can be used to recognize speech in a noisy car interior, such as controlling car systems, speakerphones, etc. An analog interface is provided on one microphone. A digital interface is provided; both new products provide better noise reduction and a more expansive sound field than older models. In addition to monitoring headphones, the microphone can also be used in IoT applications.

Companies have transitioned from directly supplying chips to supplying a more complex set of solutions for receiving and digitally processing audio signals. The expansion of opportunities came through the acquisition of the Audience business. Besides, Knowles successfully manages capital, invests in research and development while maintaining its status as one of the leaders in its segment.

The Knowles Corporation (KN) shares closed at $21.02 in the last trading session, down -1.55%. The Knowles Corporation’s stock traded a volume of 0.55 million shares below the average daily volume for the last 50 days of 0.6 million shares. In the last five days, shares of Knowles Corporation have retreated -0.85%; however, they have declined -0.80% in the previous month. The stock price has gained 13.93% in the past three months and 14.05 percent over the last year. Furthermore, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 1401.33. Additionally, the Knowles Corporation has a price-to-cash flow of 19.96 and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.51.