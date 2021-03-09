The Potential Of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Is Not A Fantasy

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) grew significantly in the past year. A Phase II study of a new Alzheimer’s treatment received a positive response from investors. Should Cassava Sciences see an increase in costs if the Phase III trials succeed and the drug is commercialized?

Phase III trials on similar, a treatment for moderate to mild Alzheimer’s disease, start later this year at Cassava Science. A previous phase of the trials has demonstrated that the candidate’s safety is demonstrated and can improve spatial working memory compared to a placebo.

A breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease treatment will likely arrive with the introduction of similar. Healthcare firms have been waiting for this breakthrough for more than a decade now. In the past six months, Cassava Sciences shares’ price has increased by more than 1300%. Many have asked in the past: Is the company capable of continuing this growth if new trials prove successful?

Several biotech companies are in the third phase of clinical trials for drugs treating Alzheimer’s disease. Historically, it has been observed that about half the candidates pass the first stage of the procedure successfully. It is expected that 15-20 new competing drugs would appear in the next few years.

A similar drug will probably be in the mix. If it and its competitors do about and this one, they can expect to account for 6 – 7 % of the market. The Alzheimer’s disease market may reach $14.5 billion in 2027, according to some estimates. Hence, Cassaca Sciences could expect to make around $ 800 – $900 million in revenue from 2027 to 2035 with a share of 6 – 7%.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are 560.12% higher in the year-to-date period and have moved up 3.71% or $1.61 higher in the last trading session. Still, the stock’s trailing year-to-date performance stands nearly 645.36% higher. The stock is up 560.12% on a year-to-date basis, while it has gained 501.07% over the trailing 3-month period. Based on week performance, it’s -10.07% over the past week and -29.02% over the past month.