XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Plans To Reach Sustained Growth By 2021

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has continued despite numerous difficulties in the business. In the fourth quarter of last year, the company provided one of the best quarterly reports in its history. XPO plans to achieve sustainable growth in 2021 and to strengthen its business.

XPO is an international business enterprise that has been growing rapidly and needs to solve large companies’ challenges. Another pressure point was the COVID crisis, which caused many industries, retailers, and service centers to shut down.

A record amount of revenue was achieved by XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the fourth quarter, an increase of 13% on a year-over-year basis, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations to reach $ 1.19 per share. XPO’s services increased sales across all key categories, including brokerage services in logistics and low-density motor vehicle transportation. The so-called LTL trucking method, when one truck carries many goods from various shippers. As well, the EBITDA profit tripled, and trading services doubled in value. Over $3 billion in cash and equivalents were on hand.

This year, the company plans to continue enhancing its financial performance. It is expected that earnings per share will range between $5.1 and $5.85, and free cash flow will be between $600 million and $700 million.

Management of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) revealed its intention to split the company into two parts in December 2020, stating that the company had previously been criticized due to its complexity, which will result in two independent companies. Streamlining operations will simplify operations, and it may be a catalyst for quotes to grow. It is expected that the division will be completed by the end of 2021. In a separate company, XRO will conduct cargo transportation (including consolidated LTL shipments) and brokerage services. This brings approximately 60 % of its revenue to XRO.

Over the past year, XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has performed well. The stock has gained 47.90% in the past six months, while its performance has surged 28.89% over the past year. In the last month, XPO’s performance has been up 1.57%, and its quarterly performance is worth 20.63%. Currently, the weekly performance stands at 1.85%.