Here’s What Investors Should Watch With Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in the third quarter. Dynatrace’s ‎product demand peaked during the pandemic, leading to a rise in subscription revenues.‎

Dynatrace provides programs to monitor corporate computer systems. Among other things, ‎Dynatrace’s smart algorithms can prevent problems with access to web resources and help ‎identify implicit data center problems.‎

Dynatrace’s revenue last quarter grew 28 % to $182.9 million and surpassed analysts’ ‎expectations of US$172.3 million. The quarter’s subscription revenue increased by 33 ‎percent to $ 170.3 million, while annual recurring revenue grew by 35 percent to $ 722 ‎million. More than 20 percent of sales came from existing customers, an indication of ‎possible sustained growth.‎

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) announced adjusted operating revenue of $53.4 million, which is almost ‎‎40% more than a year ago. As a result, adjusted earnings per share were $0.17, beating ‎expectat0.17.‎

During the quarter, Dynatrace offered a wide range of security-related services targeting ‎the approximately $18 billion cloud application security market and bolstered partnerships ‎with Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.‎

Dynatrace intends to maintain its growth momentum in the fourth quarter based on its ‎strong position in the IT monitoring market. Fast-paced digitization and the development of ‎cloud computing are two of the company’s key growth drivers. According to management, ‎the company’s fourth-quarter revenue will grow by 26 to 28 percent, between $190 and ‎‎$192 million. The adjusted earnings per share may be between $0.13 and $0.14.‎

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is trading at around $51.75, which means its value has risen ‎‎202.63% from its 52-week low. DT shares have hit a high of $53.17 and a low of $50.28 in ‎intraday trading. The company’s shares have recently reached highs of $52.48 and lows of ‎‎$17.10 over the last 52 weeks, with intraday movements of just 3.25%.‎