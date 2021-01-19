The use of the AZD 1222 vaccine against COVID-19 produced by AstraZeneca plc (AZN) for emergencies has been authorized this month by the Indian government also. In the battle against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the case a “decisive turning point”.

Two COVID-19 vaccines have now been accepted by India, the world’s second-most populous country. A local firm, Bharat Biotech, produced the first vaccine, and AstraZeneca, in partnership with the University of Oxford, developed the second, named AZD1222.

It is presumed that AstraZeneca should be able to rapidly deploy its vaccine development in India. The vaccine will be manufactured by India’s Serum Institute, which is the world’s largest producer of vaccines. It will be able to manufacture more than 50 million doses every month, according to the institute.

Like rival vaccines, AstraZeneca’s AZD 1222 vaccine needs a double injection at four to twelve-week intervals. This vaccine, however, has benefits. The low price, which is around $2.5, is among the most significant. Moreover, at the temperatures of traditional refrigerators, the vaccine can be stored. Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines need storage at lower temperatures, and the Moderna-1273 vaccine also has strict storage requirements. A vaccine that can be rapidly distributed to various parts of the world for mass vaccination is preferable because of India’s environment.

AstraZeneca has obtained licenses in different parts of the world including in the U.S., Britain, as well. At the moment, more than 1.4 billion patients are potentially covered by the company.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares remained stable with +0.1% to close the weekend session at $51.34.