Will Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Able to Surpass Pfizer Inc. in potential COVID-19 Vaccine?

Following Pfizer’s announcement of COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna has also jumped in the scene with its own potential vaccine candidate.

Should we say a competitive vaccine candidate or counter-part? Because things have got worse across the globe as everyone eyes the coronavirus vaccine. It’s about humanity!

Technically, we will say that Moderna is indirect competition with Pfizer for the potential COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech SEannounced last week that they have obtained 90% effectiveness against the virus and are nearing to launch the virus vaccine.

That’s the main reason why the stock market saw a massive boom on last Monday. After Pfizer’s announcement, Moderna soon followed and reported that its potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate has obtained 95% effectiveness against the virus. This means that MRNA is ahead of PFE’s vaccine and that’s the reason why Moderna’sstock soared to its all-time high of above $100 per share.

If we talk about who’s getting there first, Moderna or Pfizer? At the moment, we cannot say anything conclusive. Talking about the competition, we may see both the companies going up against each other at the back end. But this time, it’s bigger than that and it’s about humanity. The virus vaccine remains in high demand all over the world. If both companies come upwith a vaccine at the same time, we will see the sales boom for both Moderna and Pfizer.

However, there is another debate that how effective will be the vaccine on real grounds and how greaterof an impact it will have. Moderna conducted the trials among 30,000 people with half being given two doses of the vaccine, four weeks apart. While, Pfizer enrolled a total of 43,538 participants, among those 42% had diverse backgrounds and nothing serious was observed.

Both the companies obtained safety and additional efficacy data. Both of them are looking to file Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA in the near future.

Moderna expects to have approximately 20 million doses in the U.S. and around one billion doses to be supplied worldwide in 2021.

According to BBC, the UK announced that, from spring, Moderna will have 5 million doses, enough to vaccinate almost 2.5 million people.

The company claims to have high effectiveness with no side effects. However, some of the patients reported having headaches, pain, and fatigue for a short while after the injection.

ClearBridge Investments Healthcare Analyst Marshall Gordon talking to Yahoo Financehighlighted that things seem promising. Marshall added:

“This is really consistent with what we’ve been thinking all along, which is that you will see emergency use authorization soon, probably in December. But it’s not full approval. And you know, you will probably, by the year-end, see the first people start to be vaccinated.”

Exciting times wait ahead and we hope that the pandemic will finally begin to end with the first vaccine in the market. Things look prosperous and now, let’s hope for the best.