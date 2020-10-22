Search
Home Hot Stocks
FeaturedHot Stocksmorning Brief

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Gains After New Investment Announcement

by Irfan Tahir

The company has acquired a 15% stake in Solectrac and schedules the Q3 earnings call on Nov. 9, 2020.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) recently announced that it has acquired a 15% stake in Solectrac, Inc., a California-based e-Tractor company. Following this announcement, IDEX surged significantly being one of the most traded stock in the market today as it continues the bullish momentum. 

Ideanomics stock was trading as high as $1.13 today after the investment news. As we write this at 12:07 P.M. EDT, IDEX was trading at $1.00 soaring at a rate of 18.15%. The market capitalization has increased to $237.27 million while the trading volume is also on a rise currently around 32 million.

The company reported that it has acquired 15% of Solectrac for a consideration of $1.3 million. Solectrac is an e-Tractor firm which has developed 100% battery powered, all electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. The e-Tractor company aims to offer farmers pollution free tractors with price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

According to Research and Markets, the global agricultural tractor market is currently worth $75 billion and with the electric vehicle market growing at a rapid pace, the e-tractor market is poised for swift growth in the coming years. The North American agricultural tractor market is expected to cross $20 billion by 2023.

Solectrac has a strong command over the market with its initial three models that address the broad needs of the industry. Currently, the largest segment for agricultural tractors is below 40HP and the company is controlling that segment. 

The investment of Ideanomics in Solectrac will expand its global footprint in the EV industry, mostly in specialty commercial vehicles. This investment is the first of its type in an existing U.S.-based OEM. Ideanomics will hold a strong position in Solectrac’s Board of Directors.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ideanomics, Alf Poor commented that Solectrac is a pioneer in e-tractor market and has a bright future ahead. Poor added:

“We are very impressed with Steve and the Solectrac team and their deep knowledge of the agricultural sector. We have been interested in this industry for some time because we knew EVs could have an immediate impact without the need for extensive infrastructure.”

Solectrac’s tractors are specially designed to serve the demand of community-based farms, equestrian arenas, hobby farms, vineyards, greenhouses, and orchards. 

Solectrac believes that its unique experience and industry perspective in collaboration with Ideanomics will help them achieve their goals. The founder and CEO of Solectrac, Steve Heckeroth said:

“With our zero-emission electric tractors, tractor operators don’t have to choose between power and environmentally friendly practices.”

In addition, Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) has also updated regarding the release of its third-quarter 2020 financial results. The company has scheduled to host a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 4:30 PM EDT. Ideanomics will issue a press release prior to the conference call reporting the quarterly earnings results. 

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Owens Corning (OC)?
Next articleWall Street Pummels Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Trending

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
View Post
Trending

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Denise Gardner - 0
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $589.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Gains After New Investment Announcement

Irfan Tahir - 0
The company has acquired a 15% stake in Solectrac and schedules the Q3 earnings call on Nov. 9, 2020. Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) recently announced that...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Owens Corning (OC)?

Nicola Day - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Business

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.05. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links