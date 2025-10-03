Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.16% in comparison to its previous close of $56.48, however, the company has experienced a -1.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Zions (ZION) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) is 10.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 18 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZION is 145.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On October 03, 2025, ZION’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stock saw a decrease of -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.79% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for ZION’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $64 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to ZION, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

ZION Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.33. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw 19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Arbuckle Jason D., who sold 294 shares at the price of $47.30 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Arbuckle Jason D. now owns 3,532 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $13,906 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 13.23%, with 0.95% for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.