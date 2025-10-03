Xylem Inc (XYL): A Technical Analysis

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73x compared to its average ratio. XYL has 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XYL is 242.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XYL on October 03, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

XYL stock’s latest price update

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has soared by 0.76% in relation to previous closing price of $147.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #LetsSolveWater–Xylem has entered into a definitive agreement for AURELIUS to acquire the assets of its water and heat metering business outside North America.

XYL’s Market Performance

Xylem Inc (XYL) has experienced a 5.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.66% rise in the past month, and a 12.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for XYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for XYL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $165 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XYL reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for XYL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to XYL, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

XYL Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.43. In addition, Xylem Inc saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from McShane Geri-Michelle, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $139.96 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, McShane Geri-Michelle now owns 2,957 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $139,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.76%, with 5.69% for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 30.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xylem Inc (XYL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.