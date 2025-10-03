XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA)’s stock price has soared by 5.44% in relation to previous closing price of $1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI Aircraft”), a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) (“XTI”), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Zohrabian as Executive Vice President of XTI Aircraft, where he will lead development of XTI Aircraft’s family of VTOL aircraft beginning with the mid-range TriFan 600.

Is It Worth Investing in XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XTIA is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XTIA is 30.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On October 03, 2025, XTIA’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

XTIA’s Market Performance

The stock of XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a -23.27% drop in the past month, and a -11.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for XTIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for XTIA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.50% for the last 200 days.

XTIA Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XTIA rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6600. In addition, XTI Aerospace Inc saw -96.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XTIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.94% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for XTI Aerospace Inc stands at -17.14%. The total capital return value is set at -2.44%. Equity return is now at value -434.59%, with -149.72% for asset returns.

Based on XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -105.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$33.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.