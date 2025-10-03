Xometry Inc (XMTR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Xometry Inc (XMTR) has seen a -8.65% decrease in the past week, with a 7.60% gain in the past month, and a 45.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for XMTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for XMTR’s stock, with a 42.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) Right Now?

XMTR has 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XMTR is 42.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XMTR on October 03, 2025 was 818.06K shares.

XMTR stock’s latest price update

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.16% in relation to its previous close of $52.44. However, the company has experienced a -8.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Does Xometry (XMTR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of XMTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XMTR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XMTR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for XMTR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $41 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XMTR reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for XMTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Underweight” to XMTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

XMTR Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XMTR fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.49. In addition, Xometry Inc saw 173.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XMTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xometry Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -21.02%, with -9.02% for asset returns.

Based on Xometry Inc (XMTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$28.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xometry Inc (XMTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.