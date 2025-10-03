Xcel Brands Inc (XELB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14% compared to its previous closing price of $1.75. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company known for building influential, creator-led brands, today announced the appointment of Olin C. Lancaster as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than three decades of leadership in global consumer brands, Lancaster brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, brand building, and operational excellence.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XELB is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XELB is 3.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XELB on October 03, 2025 was 558.52K shares.

XELB’s Market Performance

XELB stock saw an increase of -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.69% and a quarterly increase of 13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Xcel Brands Inc (XELB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.33% for XELB stock, with a simple moving average of -34.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XELB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XELB stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for XELB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XELB in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XELB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for XELB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

XELB Trading at 24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XELB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XELB fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5680. In addition, Xcel Brands Inc saw -76.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XELB starting from D LOREN ROBERT W, who purchased 124,200 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, D LOREN ROBERT W now owns 383,885 shares of Xcel Brands Inc, valued at $136,620 using the latest closing price.

DiSanto Mark, the Director of Xcel Brands Inc, purchased 91,800 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that DiSanto Mark is holding 102,700 shares at $100,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XELB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.35% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Brands Inc stands at -4.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -65.44%, with -41.83% for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Brands Inc (XELB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xcel Brands Inc (XELB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.