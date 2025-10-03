Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.96% in comparison to its previous close of $2.34, however, the company has experienced a 17.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that MIAMI, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety and counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. (“Carahsoft”), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Wrap’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Wrap’s portfolio of technologies available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurements Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WRAP is 33.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.04% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of WRAP was 307.00K shares.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP’s stock has seen a 17.98% increase for the week, with a 70.25% rise in the past month and a 74.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.51% for Wrap Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.99% for WRAP’s stock, with a 55.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRAP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRAP reach a price target of $26.50. The rating they have provided for WRAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

WRAP Trading at 58.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +54.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc saw 79.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Novick Jared, the President and COO of Wrap Technologies Inc, sold 96,988 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’25, which means that Novick Jared is holding 153,012 shares at $126,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc stands at -2.9%. The total capital return value is set at -1.1%. Equity return is now at value -118.25%, with -49.36% for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

To sum up, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.