WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has increased by 0.03% when compared to last closing price of $76.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-03 that NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $WNS #AGM–WNS (Holdings) Limited announces details of annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Right Now?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23x compared to its average ratio. WNS has 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WNS is 37.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNS on October 03, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

WNS’s Market Performance

The stock of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has seen a 0.12% increase in the past week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month, and a 2.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.17% for WNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for WNS’s stock, with a 20.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNS reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for WNS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to WNS, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

WNS Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.98. In addition, WNS (Holdings) Limited saw 49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS (Holdings) Limited stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 21.23%, with 10.63% for asset returns.

Based on WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $282.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.