WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WOW is 50.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WOW on October 03, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

WOW stock’s latest price update

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW)’s stock price has increased by 0.68% compared to its previous closing price of $5.11. However, the company has seen a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WideOpenWest, Inc. Investigated for Breaches of Fiduciary Duty – Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights – WOW.

WOW’s Market Performance

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has seen a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.28% gain in the past month and a 27.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.80% for WOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.20% for WOW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to WOW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

WOW Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Elder Teresa L, who sold 605 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Elder Teresa L now owns 1,513,137 shares of WideOpenWest Inc, valued at $3,025 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -30.99%, with -4.28% for asset returns.

Based on WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $216.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.