Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WHR stock has gone up by 2.70%, with a monthly decline of -11.07% and a quarterly plunge of -27.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Whirlpool Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.95% for WHR’s stock, with a -16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WHR is 53.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.24% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of WHR was 1.55M shares.

WHR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) has jumped by 0.70% compared to previous close of $79.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kenco, a leading 3PL provider, has been named a recipient of the 2024 Whirlpool Supply Chain Supplier Award for Digital Transformation.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Longbow, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHR reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for WHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to WHR, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

WHR Trading at -9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.50. In addition, Whirlpool Corp saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Bitzer Marc R, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $110.09 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Bitzer Marc R now owns 197,640 shares of Whirlpool Corp, valued at $1,100,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -5.35%, with -0.85% for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corp (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $503.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Whirlpool Corp (WHR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.