What Recent Market Trends Mean for Talkspace Inc’s (TALK) Stock

In the past week, TALK stock has gone up by 2.16%, with a monthly gain of 7.98% and a quarterly surge of 7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Talkspace Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.45% for TALK stock, with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) is 175.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TALK is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TALK is 139.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. On October 03, 2025, TALK’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

TALK stock’s latest price update

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.19% in relation to its previous close of $2.7. However, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Talkspace is a compelling value play amid a shaky market, with accelerating revenue growth and expanding Medicare coverage. TALK’s partnerships, including with Amazon Pharmacy, and broader service offerings are driving holistic care and strengthening its business model. Despite a 10% share price decline this year, TALK trades at attractive valuation multiples, underpinned by strong cash reserves and no debt.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALK reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for TALK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to TALK, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

TALK Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Talkspace Inc saw 34.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Margolin Gil, who sold 19,563 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Margolin Gil now owns 231,297 shares of Talkspace Inc, valued at $50,473 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.52%, with 2.15% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Talkspace Inc (TALK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.